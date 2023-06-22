ASAP Roki in an unusual fashion combination | Entertainment

Rihanna’s boyfriend, rapper ASAP Rocky, appeared at the “Louis Vuitton” show in an extremely unusual “outfit”…

Rapper Pharrell Williams presented the first show of fashion house “Louis Vuitton” since he took the helm and became the new creative director of the brand. The fashion show was held in Paris, and celebrities came to support him and presented really unexpected stylings!

Pregnant Rihanna, who came to this event accompanied by her boyfriend, rapper ASAP Roki, with whom she already has one child, attracted a lot of attention from those present. While everyone was hypnotized at the singer’s bare stomach and her “pixelated” brush holder, her partner’s styling almost escaped the watchful eye of fashion connoisseurs.

The rapper paired up with the girl in a pixelated design, but what he had on his feet left many scratching their heads.

“What the hell is this?”, “Is this what women wear around the house in the winter?”, “Is this guy crazy? What is foiled in the slippers”, are the questions that arose on social networks after they were leaked to the public photos from the “Louis Vuitton” fashion show.

For this occasion, ASAP Roki wore bermuda shorts, a denim jacket and a hat that matched Rihanna’s style, and on his feet he had shocking boots-slippers made of artificial fur with the “Louis Vuitton” logo!



Otherwise, At the performance, Rihanna revealed that she was in a different state againand the singer decided to surprise the public with “twisted” style combinations even in her second pregnancy.

