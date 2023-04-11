Home World ash cloud over ten kilometers high – Corriere TV
ash cloud over ten kilometers high – Corriere TV

The episode occurred in the night between 10 and 11 April. Air traffic alerted and schools closed

In the night between 10 and 11 April the vulcano Shiveluchone of the largest and busiest on the peninsula Kamchatka (in the Far East of Russia) has begun to erupt again, generating a huge cloud of ash. The volcano could erupt again at any moment causing columns of smoke up to 15 kilometers high above sea level, reports the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (Kvert). Shiveluch is estimated to have had about 60 eruptions over the past ten thousand years. The last large in 2007.

This ash cloud can spawn disruption to air trafficin fact the local authorities have released a code red Vona (Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation), signaling that the cloud is extending hundreds of kilometers north and southwest of Shiveluch. As the press office of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported, several villages in the eastern part of the peninsula, in the Ust-Kamchatka district, they were covered by an ash cloud of more than 500 kilometers. And that fall formed a layer of about 8.5 centimeters in the Klyuchi locality.

In a video posted on Telegram, the governor of Kamchatka Vladimir Solodov he declared that schools will remain closed until further notice and that doctors will be sent to “visit every house and apartment”. Residents have also been asked to stay in their homes.

April 11, 2023 – Updated April 11, 2023, 2:17 pm

