Ashley Graham called out for tight dress | Magazine

The most famous plus-size model again causes conflicting comments and divided opinions!

This year’s list of the 100 sexiest women has sparked perhaps the biggest debate yet. The reason was not the women who found themselves on it, the reason was the most famous plus size model Ashley Graham. She took the flattering title and took first place on the list of criteria that will forever provoke debate.

They say that tastes should not be discussed, and Ashley is someone who definitely always gets mixed reactions – while some support her advocacy and promotion of the natural look, there are also those who think that distasteful emphasis on excess weight, cellulite, stretch marks. Be that as it may, Maxim magazine, which presents a list of the 100 most attractive women in the world every year, awarded her first place.

They pointed out that Ashley is “a breath of fresh air in the fashion industry”, and that she is “not a model, but a movement that proves that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes”. Ashley is someone who is used to constant insults and name-calling, but she is also known for never paying attention to it. On the contrary, it always seemed that when they fired at her, she fought back and defied the too-tight clothing.

This time, the model appeared on the red carpet of the traditional event of “Time” magazine and presented a number of details that do not stop being commented on. She wore a black tight dress with an unusual design and, as always, posed for photographers with a smile. Ashley seemed proud of the “crown” she received, as it was a major victory in her battle to the fashion scene is more equal for female beauty.

However, this edition again encountered a number of negative comments. “People, she’s a beautiful woman, but no one can tell me that it’s nice to wear clothes like this at this weight”, “If she’s the sexiest woman in the world, I’m Monica Bellucci”, “What’s attractive about this?! We’re not going to lie!”, “A very beautiful woman, but she pushes stretch marks, cellulite, fat too much… No need”, read only some of the comments on social networks. Check out how Ashley looked at the event:

