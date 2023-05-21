Ashley Graham in a see-through dress | Magazine

The most famous plus size model, Ashley Graham, never ceases to provoke the public.

She was declared the most attractive woman in the world, although many agree that she deserved such a title. Ashley Graham, the most famous plus size model, strongly advocates for a natural look, proudly highlighting everything that many women are ashamed of – excess weight, fat, stretch marks, cellulite. Her every appearance in public causes conflicting comments – while some support her, others criticize, because they think she looks vulgar in transparent and provocative dresses.

Ashley definitely googled insults, and it seems that the name-calling is actually “wind at her back” today. The more insults she receives, the more tight-fitting fashion pieces Ashley wears. So a new batch of photos on Instagram has sparked a series of comments again. The model wore a short dress, tight to the body, transparent… Underneath she wore black underwear and said in French: “I arrived”.

Opinions are divided. Those who support her wrote: “Well done woman”, “You’re beautiful”, “Keep going”, “That’s called self-confidence”, “You’re not vulgar, it looks beautiful on you”, “This is brave”… Those who condemn her have a different attitude: “Come on, this isn’t pretty”, “People, this isn’t even healthy”, “She must be 20 extra kilos”, “It’s ugly”, “It’s not feminine”…

Let us remind you that Maxim Magazine presents a list of the 100 most attractive women in the world every year, and the title of the sexiest for 2023 went to Ashley Graham. As they stated, she is “a breath of fresh vauduch in the fashion industry”. “With a personality as dazzling as her colorful swimsuits, she never fails to dazzle on the runway and in front of the cameras. She’s not just a model, she’s a movement,” they described the 35-year-old American.

