Home World Ashley Graham’s husband had a vasectomy | Magazine
World

Ashley Graham’s husband had a vasectomy | Magazine

by admin
Ashley Graham’s husband had a vasectomy | Magazine

Model Ashley Graham shocked people with a statement about vasectomy!

Izvor: Instagram/ashleygraham

By the way, Graham is the mother of three children, and as she recently said in a podcast, she is not thinking about expanding her family. She also revealed that her husband, Justin Ervin, had a vasectomy.

The model, who has three-year-old son Isaac and 14-month-old twin boys Malachi and Roman with him, said: “We’re in full vasectomy mode. He’s shooting blanks now. I don’t have to be on the pill, thank God.” Also, he is of the opinion that this type of permanent contraception for men is a very easy matter.

“It’s so easy for them, it really is. It’s like the easiest thing. Justin went shopping with me right after the vasectomy. He wasn’t bedridden,” the model explained.

By the way, vasectomy is a minor surgical procedure, which is mostly performed on an outpatient basis under local anesthesia. It is a permanent interruption of the flow of sperm from the testicles to the ureter, i.e. of sperm coming out during ejaculation. That is why, most often, men who do not want to have children, or do not want support at all, decide to have a vasectomy. It represents the safest and most permanent form of contraception, in addition to other available means.

Check out Ashley Graham’s recent photos:

(WORLD)

You may also like

My Captain, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Kuwait, last year’s legislative elections cancelled. The old...

Referendum on the impeachment of the mayor of...

Dodik: The Dayton Agreement resolved the issue of...

Putin makes surprise visit to Crimea and Mariupol

High fashion is back in Syracuse, there will...

“Over 50 dumpsters set on fire, this is...

Time stops in Giocattorino.

News Udinese – Beto and Ehizibue in chorus:...

Udinese – The focus on the best /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy