Model Ashley Graham shocked people with a statement about vasectomy!

Izvor: Instagram/ashleygraham

By the way, Graham is the mother of three children, and as she recently said in a podcast, she is not thinking about expanding her family. She also revealed that her husband, Justin Ervin, had a vasectomy.

The model, who has three-year-old son Isaac and 14-month-old twin boys Malachi and Roman with him, said: “We’re in full vasectomy mode. He’s shooting blanks now. I don’t have to be on the pill, thank God.” Also, he is of the opinion that this type of permanent contraception for men is a very easy matter.

“It’s so easy for them, it really is. It’s like the easiest thing. Justin went shopping with me right after the vasectomy. He wasn’t bedridden,” the model explained.

By the way, vasectomy is a minor surgical procedure, which is mostly performed on an outpatient basis under local anesthesia. It is a permanent interruption of the flow of sperm from the testicles to the ureter, i.e. of sperm coming out during ejaculation. That is why, most often, men who do not want to have children, or do not want support at all, decide to have a vasectomy. It represents the safest and most permanent form of contraception, in addition to other available means.

(WORLD)