Today’s headlines: Thailand boosts Myanmar’s tourism industry; India has indeed made a 180-degree turn in financial aid to Sri Lanka; the death of a Malaysian citizen in Thailand can be traced to a Chinese crime syndicate.

Tajikistan – Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz border guards said today that Tajik troops are attacking Kyrgyz outposts along the entire border and Kyrgyz troops are fighting back. Two Tajik border guards were killed in a similar clash earlier this week, but both countries have Russian military bases and appear to have ceased hostilities.

Russia – Armenia

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 50,000 to 70,000 Russian computer technology experts have arrived in Armenia, 859 companies of “Russian origin” and 350 companies, according to data released by Yerevan Economy Minister Vagan Kerobyan. 100 sole proprietorships have been registered in Armenia, many of which have entered the top 20 Armenian taxpayers.

Malaysia

Goi Zhen Feng, a 23-year-old young Malaysian who died in Thailand, on the border with Myanmar, was the victim of a Chinese gang that lured young people through fake job advertisements and engaged in online scams on slave-like conditions. According to Malaysian authorities, this is the first fatality that can be traced directly to a criminal group.

Thailand

Thai police have charged a soldier who was shot at a military training center in recent days with murder. Sergeant Yongyuth Mungkornkim, employed by the Royal Thai Army War College, will stand trial at a military court north of Bangkok on Wednesday. There have been at least two similar incidents involving the country’s military last year.

Thailand – Myanmar

A Thai TV station is helping to spread propaganda aimed at bringing tourists back to Myanmar to aid Myanmar’s military junta, even as the regime continues to kill and torture civilians. In recent days, state media controlled by Myanmar’s military junta announced that a travel documentary filmed in Yangon and Nay Pyi Taw titled “Exclusive” premiered on Thailand’s Channel 5, which is owned by the Royal Thai Army.

China – Russia

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said yesterday that a natural gas pipeline to China will replace the Nord Stream II to Europe. The minister said Russia and China will soon sign an agreement to supply “50 billion cubic meters of natural gas” annually through the Power of Siberia pipeline, which will run through Mongolia and is expected to start construction in 2024.

India – Sri Lanka

India has no plans to provide new financial support to Sri Lanka after allocating nearly $4 billion this year. Two Indian government sources told Reuters that Sri Lanka’s economy should now begin to stabilize thanks to a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Negotiations on new loans had made little progress.