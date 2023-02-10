After the earthquake in Turkey, a reporter from the Ankara Branch of Xinhua News Agency drove through Adana Province and Gaziantep Province to cover the epicenter of the earthquake in Kahramanmaras Province.

What is the local damage situation? How did the rescue work? What did the reporter experience along the way? After 27 hours of continuous work, while rushing to the next interview site, reporter Li Zhenbei answered questions that netizens were concerned about.

Reporter: Li Zhenbei

Editor: Xiao Leitao Lin Shenggai