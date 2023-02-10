Home World Ask the reporter丨What did the reporter experience when he went to the earthquake zone in Turkey for interviews? – Xianning Net
World

Ask the reporter丨What did the reporter experience when he went to the earthquake zone in Turkey for interviews? – Xianning Net

by admin
Ask the reporter丨What did the reporter experience when he went to the earthquake zone in Turkey for interviews? – Xianning Net

Source: Xinhua Net
Time: 2023-02-08 23:35

After the earthquake in Turkey, a reporter from the Ankara Branch of Xinhua News Agency drove through Adana Province and Gaziantep Province to cover the epicenter of the earthquake in Kahramanmaras Province.

What is the local damage situation? How did the rescue work? What did the reporter experience along the way? After 27 hours of continuous work, while rushing to the next interview site, reporter Li Zhenbei answered questions that netizens were concerned about.

Reporter: Li Zhenbei

Editor: Xiao Leitao Lin Shenggai

Edit: trsadmin

Previous: China hopes that the unresolved issues related to Syria’s chemical weapons will be resolved at an early date
Next： Epicenter Diary丨Chinese rescue team arrives in Hatay, the hardest-hit area




Xianning.com copyright and disclaimer:
① The copyright of all works marked “Source: Xianning.com” on this website belongs to Xianning.com. Without the authorization of this website, the above works shall not be reproduced, excerpted or used in other ways. Those who have authorized the use of works on this website should use them within the scope of authorization, and indicate “source: Xianning website”. Anyone who violates the above statement will be held accountable by this website.
② All works marked “source: xxx (not Xianning.com)” on this website are reproduced from other media. The purpose of reprinting is to convey more information, which does not mean that this website agrees with its views and is responsible for its authenticity.
③ If you need to contact this website due to the content of the work, copyright and other issues, please do so within 30 days.

See also  Headquarters reporter observation丨Over 80% of the daily average oil production was plundered by the illegal U.S. troops stationed in Syria, making the Syrian people miserable jqknews

new media

  • Make a good combination punch and run out of acceleration!​Xianning’s industrial economy is struggling

    Make a good combination punch and run out of acceleration!​Xianning's industrial economy is off to a good start

  • good news! Xianning added a “Chinese Natural Oxygen Bar”

    good news! Xianning added a

  • Invest 2.6 billion yuan!The eighth group of Guanqiao in Jiayu County brings the university to the doorstep

    Invest 2.6 billion yuan!The eighth group of Guanqiao in Jiayu County brings the university to the doorstep

  • Xianning was selected as a beautiful leisure village in China

    Xianning was selected as a beautiful leisure village in China

  • The provincial list was announced, and the Xianning family was on the list!

    The provincial list was announced, and the Xianning family was on the list!

< >

You may also like

Dylan Dog -color fest: “The White Worm”

Praise of Elodie, perhaps – working world

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

Cagliari transfer market – After Pereiro, 3 others...

DRC: letter from a Congolese woman to the...

Andrea Trinkieri on Partizan and Grobari | Sports

Meloni and Zelensky, kisses in Brussels – Corriere...

The Go! Team, crítica de su disco Get...

THE VALUES FOR WHICH WE MUST LIVE AND,...

A number of foreign media condemned US sanctions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy