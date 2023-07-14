Assad has taken control of humanitarian aid in northern Syria

Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad’s government on Thursday announced it would give its approval for UN humanitarian aid to pass through Turkey-Syria border crossings and allow access to regions of northern Syria controlled by rebels hostile to the regime. . Until last week, this approval was not necessary, because the UN was able to send aid autonomously thanks to a resolution of the Security Council dating back to 2014 and which allowed humanitarian associations free passage from the crossing points.

But this week Russia, an ally of the Assad regime, derailed the renewal of the agreement with a veto in the Security Council, and now Assad has effectively returned to control the passage of humanitarian aid at the border crossings: this means that it will be up to his government to decide what reaches and what does not reach the rebel-controlled areas of northern Syria. In a letter sent to the Security Council, the Assad regime has announced that it will allow the passage of aid from the crossing points for six months but only if “full cooperation and coordination” with the government are respected.

For the regime this is a big success. In recent years, Assad had repeatedly accused the UN of violating his authority by sending aid and resources to “terrorists” living in the north and has long wanted to directly control their management. As a result, Russia had long sought to weaken the Security Council resolution guaranteeing free passage through the crossings, and this week managed to scrap it altogether.

The aid in question consists of food, water, medicine and other basic necessities. In areas of northern Syria, millions of people live in extremely precarious conditions due to the Syrian civil war and last February’s earthquake. According to some estimates, the80 percent of the needs of the civilian population living in northern Syria is met by international aid.

Under the conditions just dictated by the Syrian government, there are many doubts about how effectively the aid will arrive at its destination: it is not clear if and how the United Nations convoys will have to ask the Syrian government for permission to cross the border, what types of inspections they will have to face, whether they will be able to continue working with their local partners and, in essence, what obstacles or slowdowns the Syrian government’s control over the management of humanitarian aid will cause.

Already in the past, during the Syrian civil war, the Assad regime used the lack of food and water as a weapon and as an instrument of blackmail against the areas that opposed it.

Another condition dictated by the Syrian government concerns the duration of the authorization: six months and not twelve as requested by the United Nations. The discussion in the UN Security Council in which Russia vetoed the sending of aid last Tuesday concerned precisely the duration of the extension of the agreement: up to now it had always been renewed by six months at a time, but the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and northern Syria last February has made the humanitarian situation in northern Syria even more precarious.

For this reason, UN Secretary General António Guterres and some Western countries would have liked to extend it for 12 months, while Russia preferred six months. In the end, a 9-month extension was proposed, but Russia, which as a permanent member of the Council has the so-called “veto power” (together with China, the United Kingdom, the United States and France), had blocked the resolution. In fact, therefore, the conditions proposed by the Syrian government on Thursday match what was requested by Russia.

The authorization sent by Syria will concern the only border crossing through which aid currently passes, that of Bab al Salam, through which the vast majority of United Nations trucks pass and which was the one used for all aid arriving by land after the earthquake. Initially, the agreement envisaged the passage of aid from four access routes to the border between Turkey and Syria, but in fact only the one of Bab al Salam has always remained open.

Reactions to the Syrian government’s control over the resumption of aid have been one of strong skepticism and concern. Barbara Woodward, UK ambassador to the United Nations, said that “without UN monitoring, control of this vital lifeline has been handed over to the man responsible for the suffering of the Syrian people”; Andrew Tabler, an analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the Syrian government’s announcement “essentially allows Assad and Putin to put a grip on Syrian civilians who have suffered 12 years of war and displacement.”