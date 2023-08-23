Assange, Di Battista at the Rototom Festival: “The only hope for him is public opinion, we have to talk about it. His freedom is linked to ours”

“The only way to get alive out of prison Julian Assange it is talking about it, discussing it, participating in campaigns such as that of Amnesty International. Public opinion is the only hope, there is no other. We cannot save him with lawyers, even if he has the best in the world, or by asking the European Parliament to express itself on his case”. It is a passage of the intervention that Alessandro Di Battista did at the festival Rototom Sunsplash in Spain, the most important reggae event in Europe which this year has decided to dedicate a panel of the social forum to Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks in prison for 12 years. Together with Di Battista the MEP of the 5 Star Movement, Sabrina Pignedoliwhich nominated Assange for the European Union’s Sakharov Prize, e Joseph Farrell, WikiLeaks ambassador. “His freedom – added Di Battista – is connected to ours, and if he spends his life in prison, we will end up being able to get information on very important issues”. The only thing to do “is to try to talk everywhere about this scandal that is taking place in the hypothetical free Europe”. Di Battista is also the author of a theatrical monologue (here the next dates), entitled “Assange. Hit one to educate a hundred”, which retraces the incredible events of the founder of the WikiLeaks site imprisoned for having done his job: to give news. From the publication of secret documents proving the war crimes of various nations, the United States in the lead, to the complaints suffered through the years as a political refugee in the Ecuadorian embassy in London up to his arrest and detention in the maximum English prison Belmarsh security.

