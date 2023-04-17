Home » ASSANGE IS NO LONGER ALONE
The mobilization for the release of Julian Assange, the journalist who with his Wikileaks has unmasked the lies, concealments and crimes of the imperial criminal cartel, is throwing the entire manipulated and controlled information system into crisis.

On the fourth anniversary of his capture by the British police, who forcibly extracted him from the Ecuadorian embassy where he had first been received and then kidnapped and after four years of inhumane treatment in the maximum security prison of Belmarsh, they become unstoppable in the world.

The wall of silence and cowardice of generalist information is crumbling. The enormity of the abuse inflicted on a journalist who has only done his duty, and the meaning that such abuse entails for freedom of the press in the western world, dominated by information oligarchies, has made inroads even among those who previously hesitated to join his voice in the protest.

From Rome to Milan, from London to New York, from Canberra to Berlin and Paris, garrisons, marches, flashmobs, conferences followed one another to demand the release of this martyr of ours for freedom.


The intention to extradite him to the USA and have him locked up for life, forever silencing him and all free voices in the world becomes, with each mobilization, a crime that is increasingly difficult to carry out, even for the self-styled “homeland of democracy”.

