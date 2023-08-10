Assassination of Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Raises Concerns of Organized Crime in the Country

Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Assassinated in Shooting Attack Ahead of General Elections

QUITO — Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was tragically killed on Wednesday during a shooting attack that took place outside a political rally at a school in the northern part of Quito. The attack occurred just over a week before the country’s general elections and amidst a wave of violence that has been sweeping across various regions of Ecuador.

President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the murder and attributed it to organized crime. Although he did not provide any specific details, Lasso assured the public that the perpetrators would not escape justice.

The suspect responsible for the attack was injured during an exchange of gunfire with security personnel. He was later apprehended and taken to a Quito Flagrancy Unit. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away. The authorities have yet to disclose a motive for the assault.

Fernando Villavicencio, aged 59, was one of the eight registered candidates for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for August 20. Although he only had 10% of the preferences, he was well-known for his previous efforts in exposing alleged cases of government corruption. According to the electoral law, a disqualified candidate can be replaced by another member of the same party or alliance.

Villavicencio had reportedly been the target of two death threats prior to the attack. Patricio Zuquilanda, the candidate’s campaign adviser, acknowledged the threats but did not provide further details. The last video footage of Villavicencio showed him leaving the rally premises with the assistance of police officers. Moments before entering a vehicle, a series of gunshots can be heard along with desperate screams from supporters.

In the wake of the assassination, controlled explosions were carried out by the police in the vicinity of the crime scene. Although the exact number is unknown, several individuals were injured during the attack, including police officers. Police General Alain Luna confirmed that the incident is being treated as a terrorist act, and investigations are underway to determine its causes and bring the culprits to justice.

The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the nation, with many expressing their grief and calling for swift action. Patricio Zuquilanda, in a somber tone, stated that the Ecuadorian people are mourning and the nation is deeply wounded. He revealed that Villavicencio had received multiple death threats and emphasized that politics should never lead to the loss of life.

President Lasso wasted no time in convening a high-level security meeting with the top authorities of Ecuador’s main functions of the State at the presidential palace. Various presidential candidates also condemned the violence and expressed their condolences to Villavicencio’s family and supporters. They called for a thorough investigation into the murder and demanded stronger action against crime.

As Ecuador struggles to overcome this devastating incident, there is a collective plea for international support and a united effort to combat the escalating levels of violence in the country.

