Assassin's Creed Mirage anticipates the launch by a week, arriving on October 5th

Assassin's Creed Mirage anticipates the launch by a week, arriving on October 5th

Ubisoft today announced that Assassin’s Creed Miragethe new episode of the popular action-adventure series that will offer us a return to the mechanics of the past, is entered the Gold stagebut not only that: the developers have also announced a advance of the release date.

Instead of releasing on October 12 as previously announced the game will in fact arrive on October 5, a week earlier. If you were interested in the title, therefore, update the calendars!

