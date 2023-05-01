Assault on a referee: broken jaw and very serious injuries!

The attack on the referee took place in Australia: the magistrate has already decided to keep the attacker in custody

It happened in Sydney and it’s truly sensational. During the match between Greenacre Eagles and Padstow Hornets one of the race assistants was violently attacked, so much so that his jaw was broken. The attacked is Khoder Yaghi, who immediately after being attacked immediately turned to his colleagues saying “he broke my jaw”.

An insane attack by Adam Abdallah, kicker for the Greenacre Eagles. The man was immediately arrested and is now in custody. She was refused bail on the grounds that he “represents a constant threat to all members of the community”. His wife, five months pregnant, was also present at the hearing for pre-trial detention, who received the verdict in tears.

According to what has been learned, the assistant invited Abdullah to leave the pitch, without using any provocative tone. From there it went the attack, decidedly unjustified. The defense’s thesis is based on a bruise on the attacker’s forehead. Bruised popped from being hit with a “stainless steel” flag.

However, all this did not move the magistrate Glenn Walsh. According to the magistrate, Abdullah attacked the assistant with the intent to cause serious personal injury. “My opinion is that he was in full control of physical abilities – he says to Fox Sport Australia – so much to chase and attack a man. However, what happened demonstrates a total inability to control anger management.”

1 maggio – 18:15

© breaking latest news