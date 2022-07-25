On January 6, 2021, “Donald Trump lacked the courage to act”. The attack on the former US president comes from the head of the White House, Joe Biden, on Twitter. “Men and women in uniform were attacked by crowds stirred up by the defeated president’s lies. On January 6, the agents were heroes. Donald Trump lacked the courage to act,” continues Biden, who returns to accuse the tycoon of having witnessed. the assault by his supporters on Capitol Hill without doing anything to block that “medieval hell”.

On January 6th, men and women in uniform were speared, sprayed, and brutalized – faced with a mob that had been whipped into a frenzy by the lies of a defeated president. The police were heroes that day. Donald Trump lacked the courage to act. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 25, 2022

“Brave policemen for three hours had to face that medieval hell, dripping with blood, surrounded by carnage, face to face with the maddened crowd that believed the defeated president’s lies,” said the head of the White House, intervening remotely. at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference. “For three hours, the defeated former US president witnessed this as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office.”

Only three days ago, during the eighth public hearing of the Commission of Inquiry into the assault on Congress, accusations of “Dereliction of duty” were made against the former head of the White House, that is, failure to fulfill the duties of the president, omission of official acts, and essentially complicity with the most violent assailants in Congress.