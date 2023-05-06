Home » Assault on Capitol Hill: sentenced to 14 years
Assault on Capitol Hill: sentenced to 14 years

Peter Schwartz, who participated in the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 and attacked police officers with pepper spray, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. The conviction of Schwartz, originally from Kentucky and with a long list of crimes behind him, is the most severe of those so far inflicted for the assault on Congress.

Amit Mehta, the same judge who sentenced Schwartz, had already handed down the heaviest sentence yet, 10 years in prison, for a former New York cop who had participated in the attempted insurrection. The prosecution had asked for Schwartz, a welder, a sentence of 24 years and 6 months.

