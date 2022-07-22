Stephen Bannon smiled as he read the jury verdict, in which Donald Trump’s former strategist was found guilty of outrage in Congress. The comment was not long in coming: “We have lost a battle but we will not lose the war,” the republican hawk said during a small conference outside the court after the sentence.

Bannon is the first in the former president’s inner circle to be found guilty as part of the investigation into the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6.

The 68-year-old man, a longtime ally of former US president Donald Trump, was convicted by the federal court in Washington for failing to testify and for refusing to provide documentation requested by the committee. The jury, made up of 8 men and 4 women, deliberated in just under 3 hours. Bannon risks from a minimum of 30 days up to a maximum of two years in prison: the sentence is expected for next 21 October.