Assault on Capitol Hill, the judge prohibits Trump from disclosing sensitive material in the process

The federal judge Tanya pinch issued a stern admonishment to Donald Trump ahead of his future assault trial at Capitol Hill. The former president will not be able to divulge sensitive material and the judge has promised that he will take every measure to safeguard the integrity of the proceedings.

(afp)

Chutkan ruled that Trump is free to share only “non-sensitive materials” as directed by prosecutors and ended up rejecting most of the former president’s other requests.

Trump’s legal team had asked, among other things, to be able to release transcripts of witness interviews that are not protected by grand jury secrecy rules and to widen the circle of people who could have access to the material. Both requests denied.

The judge warned Trump and his defendants that they should avoid public statements that could intimidate witnesses and prejudice potential jurors.

