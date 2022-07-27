The US Department of Justice has opened an investigation into Donald Trump’s conduct during the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. Informed sources report to the Washington Post, specifying that investigators are examining the conversations of the former US president and have seized the phone records of his closest advisors. The sources explained that investigators who are questioning witnesses before a grand jury, including two prominent aides to then Vice President Mike Pence, have been investigating the conversations of Trump, his lawyers and others in his inner circle for days. which took place between December 2020 and January 2021.

In particular, the questions would have focused on the instructions given by the then US president to his lawyers and advisers to introduce false voters in some states won by Joe Biden. It is not the first time that there is talk of a Justice Department investigation into the actions of Trump’s magic circle in the aftermath of the electoral defeat, but it is the first time that the investigation directly concerns the conduct of the former president.