Trump will be called to testify in Congress about his role in the assault on Capitol Hill. With nine votes in favor, i.e. unanimously, the parliamentary commission investigating the serious unrest of January 6, 2021 has decided to summon Donald Trump to provide documents and a testimony under oath about his role in the attack. The move came at the end of a public hearing in which new evidence was presented that he was involved.

A subpoena probably wouldn’t force immediate testimony from Trump, who has already heralded a legal battle to challenge the commission’s decision. But it is nonetheless an escalation that leads to holding Trump accountable for the clashes inside and outside Congress.

“He is held accountable for his actions. He is held accountable for those police officers “who put their lives at risk, commission chair Bennie Thompson said at Thursday’s hearing.

“It is therefore our duty to seek the testimony of Donald Trump,” said Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi.

“Why didn’t the unselected commission ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the end, at the final moments of their last meeting? Because the commission is a total “disaster” that only served to further divide our country, which in any case does really hurt. A laughingstock all over the world »: Donald Trump writes on his social Truth.

Another reverse for the former American president in the investigation into classified papers seized by the FBI in his residence in Mar-a-Lago: the supreme court, where there is a conservative majority that he helped cement with three appointments, has rejected his urgent request to overturn a decision of an appeals court and allow a special master (a third-party legal expert) to examine the 100 top secret documents in the hands of the Bureau.