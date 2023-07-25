assault on hospitals. Three dead from the heat, fires in Sicily

collapsing health facilities, set fire, dead. In addition to a series of errors and emergencies of varying extent, from planes that fail to land on the hot runway to cities without electricity because the extreme temperatures melt underground cables. The wave of heat in short, central-southern Italy becomes an all-round emergency. And while waiting for the thermometer to drop from Thursday, offering a truce, there are still sixteen cities with a “red dot”.

Record heat, 48 fires in Sicily. Blackout in Catania. Record in Sardinia: reached 48 degrees in Jerzu

HEALTHCARE

After the pandemic, therefore, i emergency room they find themselves once again at risk of collapse, despite the illnesses linked to high temperatures that recur punctually every year. The Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso) calculates an average increase in visits of 30 percent. According to the calculations of Simeu (the Italian Society of Emergency and Urgent Medicine) the diagnoses classified as “heatstroke” represent 4% of the total number of Emergency Room visits. Pathologies worsened or exacerbated due to extreme heat are 8% of the total; about two thousand people go to the emergency room every day for heatstroke and 4600 for an indirect effect of heat on other pathologies. Not to mention the intestinal infections caused by viruses and bacteria that spread through foods exposed to sudden changes in temperature. And so the various health facilities try to resort to cover, as they can.

“All the companies have designed the welfare plans and services in relation to the number of residents during the summer season – assures the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore – We obviously observe a patchy situation and in some areas there are greater difficulties”. In reality, strengthening the hospital network is not easy at all, given that the shortage of doctors and nurses is also compounded in this period by the downsizing of outpatient clinics or wards for the holidays of healthcare personnel. «Not only are we not reducing activity, but we are loading the doctors who are operational with shifts and workload to allow others to go on vacation – replies Fabio De Iaco, president of Simeu – Especially in the emergency rooms of tourist resorts there would rather be a need for an increase in staff, but there is almost never. Let’s not forget that no less than 5,000 doctors would be needed just to adapt the emergency rooms”.

And then you try to ask family doctors for a hand. “To avoid urgent recourse to the hospital, the support of local services must not be lacking, otherwise the situation will become critical – Migliore warns – General practitioners and paediatricians of free choice must be the armed wing of health care”. Yet, in the summer the only open garrison remains the emergency room. “85 percent of all heat-related illnesses can be easily prevented through responsible and aware conduct – assures Mario Balzanelli, president of the Italian Society of the 118 system (Sis 118) – And instead the number of requests received by the operations center from the month of June to today has increased by about 25-26 percent. We receive calls from a user who feels bad also because of the heat. In particular the elderly, who continue to persist in leaving the house in the sun believing they can do ordinary activities. But then after a few meters they feel sick and pass out. The problem is that in this period they are alone, nobody helps them. To counter the risks due to the heat, we will ask the Minister for Civil Protection Musumeci to buy fans for the elderly in need”.

HEAVY BUDGET

And two of the three victims registered yesterday are elderly. It is a 62-year-old who in Sora, in the province of Frosinone, collapsed to the ground in the crowd during a show due to a heart attack which later proved fatal and a 71-year-old who, in the Cagliari area, fell ill while driving in a parking lot of a shopping center in Quartu Sant’Elena. The third victim is a 50-year-old Tunisian who worked as a farm laborer in Montalto di Castro, on the Viterbo coast. The man collapsed to the ground while picking watermelons.

FLAMES AND CHAOS

Reflection of the very high temperatures are also the fires, with several fires – fortunately without victims – reported in Calabria and in Sicily, in the area around Palermo. On the opposite side of the island, in Catania, there is a city on its knees. Which, after the fire that put the airport offside, now has to face the absence of light and water. The record heat melted the underground cables and compromised the operation of the lift pumps. Mistakes also in Sardinia: with a temperature on the asphalt of 47 degrees, the Olbia airport had to divert some of the incoming flights to other airports for safety reasons.

