Assault on the central bank, review of the book by Mar Padilla (2023)

The merit of digging into the intricacies of history not only goes through preventing certain episodes from falling into oblivion, but reviving them based on new data. Of course, there was a risk that this high-profile robbery, capable of paralyzing an entire country, would remain an innocent anecdote in overwhelmingly violent years, in which the reconquest of freedoms struggled with political uncertainty. With the frustrated coup of 23-F still too recent to be digested, that assault on the Central Bank of Barcelona on May 23, 1981, in which nearly three hundred hostages were taken, represents a fascinating moment in our recent history for what it is. cloudy in nature, because of the contradictions in his unique story and because of the intrigues that existed at the dawn of democracy.

Mar Padilla has hit the plenary session by having identified a story with the highest potential – one of those that could inspire a series – through an essay that draws both from old-school journalism and from the historiographical currents of the second half of the 20th century. In fact, its first four chapters represent an absorbing exercise in contextualization: the perfect hook to hook the reader and convince the skeptic, if any, of the exceptional raw material that is developed throughout its pages.

With surgical precision, the author has managed to balance reconstructive rigor with narrative dynamism, making reading an immersive and pleasant experience, especially when she provides first-person testimonies. The story of José Juan Martínez, the Number One of the coup, as well as his unusual life journey, becomes one of the great revelations of “Assault on the Central Bank”. There is no doubt that Padilla has signed a work of the highest level because, with it, he demonstrates the hidden similarity between accidents and good stories: it is impossible to take your eyes off them.