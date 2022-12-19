Listen to the audio version of the article

In a move unprecedented in American history, a parliamentary committee has referred a former president to the Department of Justice, for very serious crimes. The panel of the Chamber that has been investigating the assault on Capitol Hill January 6, 2021 concluded his latest public hearing by unanimously approving the final report of the inquiry (to be released on Wednesday) and deciding to refer to justice Donald Trump for at least four felonies: assisting or aiding an insurrection, obstructing Congress in certifying Joe Biden’s victory, conspiring to make false statements (to the federal government), and to defraud the United States.

A move that undermines his new presidential race, portraying him as the director of a premeditated operation with the false declaration of victory, the “bubble” on mass fraud and the instigation of a subversive march on the Capitol. Together with the tycoon, his former lawyer John Eastman, one of the “architects” of the attempt to overturn the vote, and other close allies of Trump were deferred. Four Republican lawmakers (Kevin McCarthy, House speaker in pectore, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry and Andy Biggs) will also be referred to the House ethics committee for failing to comply with the subpoenas.

“The president was very clear, our democracy continues to remain under threat and we all have a part to protect it,” reacted the White House through spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. “Ours is not a system where the infantrymen go to prison and the masterminds and ringleaders remain free”, warned the dem at the end of the hearing Jamie Raskinone of the nine investigating deputies.

Trump has shown that he is “unsuitable for any new public office”, Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the commission, of which she is vice president, accused at the opening. “You have broken trust” in the electoral system, he had said shortly before Bennie Thompson, president of the commission: «He knew he had lost the 2020 elections but chose to remain in office through an articulated scheme to overturn the results. We’ve never had a president unleash a violent attempt to block the transfer of power.”

“Every president in our history has defended this orderly transfer of power, except one,” Cheney said. Among the most shameful things discovered by this commission is the fact that Trump sat in the dining room outside the Oval Office watching the violent riot in the Capitol on TV. For hours, he made no public statement ordering his supporters to disperse and leave the Capitol, despite urgings from White House staff and dozens of others.