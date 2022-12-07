An international fraternity economic award selection activity under the name of “Saint Francis of Assisi and Blessed Carlo Acutis” was launched recently. The award selection committee held a press conference in the Marconi Hall of the Holy See’s Department of Communication on the morning of December 5 to introduce the details of the selection activities.

(Vatican News Network)An international fraternity economic award selection under the name of “Saint Francis of Assisi and Blessed Carlo Arcutis” begins. The selection committee held a press conference on the morning of December 5 in the Marconi Hall of the Holy See’s Department of Communication to introduce the relevant matters of the second selection of the award. The deadline for applications is December 31, 2022.

The “Saint Francis of Assisi and Blessed Carlo Acutis” International Economics of Friendship Award was established by the Italian Diocese of Assisi’s Stripping Shrine Foundation, with the purpose of honoring those Franciscans “according to the expectations of the Pope” Economies’ specific initiatives”. Such initiatives “promote a bottom-up economic process in an atmosphere of fraternity, setting an example for an economy that spreads fraternity, humanity and solidarity”. The winner will receive a prize of 50,000 euros.

Bishop Domenico Sorrentino of the Diocese of Assisi attended the press conference and spoke. He explains: “The word economy is derived from the Greek ‘home’ (οἶκος), which also reads the well-being of the family, and the Greek ‘rule or law’ (νόμος). Therefore, if there is no economy of fraternity, there is There is no real economy.” The true meaning of an economy “must be rediscovered” “in order to be lived, reconsidered, and rediscovered” in its true meaning. St. Francis of Assisi “put all things in fraternity, with the word brother he also called the sun brother, and with this universal word he united the universe and man”.

Mgr Anthony Figueiredo, the coordinator of the award, said: “Because this idea is actually in our midst, people can understand the economy of friendship. Pope Francis often speaks of a culture of throwing away, where men and women become profit-seeking and consumption-seekers. victims of a discard culture that sees the elderly, the poor and the handicapped as useless. In the face of a discard culture, we must return to caring for the common home. People often hold conference after conference, write paper after paper documents, but nothing more.”

In conclusion, Msgr. Figueiredo concluded: “With this award, we have taken a step forward. It contributes to renewing today’s thinking, from discarding to an economy that creates life rather than annihilation, inclusion rather than exclusion.”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn