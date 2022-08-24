[The Epoch Times, August 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Yuan Shigang, Taiwan Taipei reported) Yang Nan and Chen Nu, assistant engineers of the Institute of Nuclear Energy of the Atomic Energy Commission of the Taiwan Executive Yuan, were suspected of being involved in an experimental equipment procurement case in 2015. Wu Nan, the person in charge of the winning bidder, colluded, placed an order to buy parts that cost more than 100,000 yuan but did not need them, and checked and accepted products that were similar in appearance but only worth more than 1,000 yuan, earning a price difference of 100,000 yuan and divided them. On the 23rd, the Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office invited three people to the case.

The inspector found out that Yang Nan and Chen Nv, then assistant engineers of the Yuanneng Institute of Nuclear Energy, were responsible for the procurement of “thermodynamic coupling non-destructive inspection equipment” worth more than 1.48 million yuan in 2015. Yang Nan knew that it was originally in the procurement list. The “sensing needle” does not need to be purchased because it does not meet the experimental needs. However, in order to obtain the purchase amount of this part of more than 100,000 yuan, he conspired with Wu Nan, the head of the winning company, Gaoqing. The appearance is similar but the market price is only about 1,500 yuan “Temperature Sensing Needle” delivery.

Yang Nan took advantage of the opportunity to undertake the bidding case and did not experiment, and earned a price difference of 100,000 yuan from it. On the 23rd, the Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office instructed the Independent Commission Against Corruption to search for high-tech enterprises and the residence of the suspects involved in the case, and interviewed three people including Yang Nan, Chen Nv, and Wu Nan as criminal suspects. Chen Nv denied being involved in the case after she arrived at the case, but the prosecutors believed that she should avoid the important ones. Yuan Baobao. ◇

