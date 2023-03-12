The mastery of Nemanja Radonjić in the match against Leće.

Source: Profimedia

Nemanja Radonjić is still an important part of the Torino team!

The Serbian national team member proved it to the fans, but above all to coach Ivan Jurić, in Sunday’s game against Leće.

The Torino winger and coach buried the hatchet following a row against Juventus when Radonjic was substituted just 15 minutes after coming on. The Croatian expert gave him an opportunity on the road in Leće, and the Serbian proved to him that he is still very much worth it.

He led Torino through Sing in the 20th minute, and three minutes later Radonjić performed a masterpiece after which his team reached the second goal – 2:0!

The Serbian representative went like lightning down the left flank, then entered the penalty area and served Sanabria as if on a platter.

We will see what Jurić will say now, who is forced to watch most of the game against Leće from the stands. Namely, the Croatian expert was sent off after half an hour of the game due to complaints, so he will not be able to lead the team next week against the leader in the table, Napoli.