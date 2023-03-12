Home World Assisted by Nemanja Radonjić in the match Leće – Turin | Sport
World

Assisted by Nemanja Radonjić in the match Leće – Turin | Sport

by admin
Assisted by Nemanja Radonjić in the match Leće – Turin | Sport

The mastery of Nemanja Radonjić in the match against Leće.

Source: Profimedia

Nemanja Radonjić is still an important part of the Torino team!

The Serbian national team member proved it to the fans, but above all to coach Ivan Jurić, in Sunday’s game against Leće.

The Torino winger and coach buried the hatchet following a row against Juventus when Radonjic was substituted just 15 minutes after coming on. The Croatian expert gave him an opportunity on the road in Leće, and the Serbian proved to him that he is still very much worth it.

He led Torino through Sing in the 20th minute, and three minutes later Radonjić performed a masterpiece after which his team reached the second goal – 2:0!

The Serbian representative went like lightning down the left flank, then entered the penalty area and served Sanabria as if on a platter.

We will see what Jurić will say now, who is forced to watch most of the game against Leće from the stands. Namely, the Croatian expert was sent off after half an hour of the game due to complaints, so he will not be able to lead the team next week against the leader in the table, Napoli.

See also  Dear energy, EU at work for common stocks of green gas and hydrogen

You may also like

Marah will perform throughout Spain on their reunion...

St. Patrick’s, the Chicago river colored green as...

‘Til Kingdom Come unpacks the power and politics...

Roosevelt’s Fireside Talk

Ukraine, breaking news. «Russian Foreign Ministry admits internal...

Drugs: the new price increases are exaggerated |...

Elon Musk business perfume for Silicon Valley Bank:...

Pixies, breaking latest news of their concert at...

United Kingdom, still critical of the anti-migrant law:...

Athenians on the streets because of the train...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy