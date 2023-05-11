Assisted driving, the secretary of Transport attacks Tesla: don’t call it Autopilot

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla’s assisted driving is back in the sights of the authorities. And this time it is not an official or a consultant but the Secretary of Transportation of the Biden Administration. According to Pete Buttigieg, Tesla shouldn’t call its Level 2+ driver assistance system Autopilot simply because cars made by the Austin, Texas-based manufacturer can’t drive themselves. The minister, who was nominated in the primaries of the Democratic Party (the first openly homosexual and if he had been elected would have been the youngest president of the United States at 38) said he was concerned about the commercialization of the system by by Tesla. The electric car maker is under investigation by the department of him in connection with several accidents in which the driver lost control of the vehicle, which have caused at least 14 deaths.

“I don’t think a feature can be called, say, Autopilot, when the fine print instructions say you must have your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road at all times,” Buttigieg said in a statement.intervista a The Associated Press. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an agency under Buttigieg’s ministry, has dispatched investigation teams into more than 30 incidents since 2016 in which Teslas suspected of operating on Autopilot ran over pedestrians, motorcyclists and parked emergency vehicles. The investigations are part of a larger NHTSA investigation into multiple instances of Tesla using Autopilot and crashing into parked emergency vehicles.

NHTSA has gotten more aggressive in pursuing safety issues with Tesla over the past year, announcing multiple recalls and investigations. The house led by CEO Elon Musk declined to comment. The Texan company has always maintained that Autopilot can keep a car in its lane and away from vehicles in front, while fully autonomous driving can do most driving tasks. Tesla advises owners that they should always be ready to intervene. Here’s what he claims on his site under Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-driving (which in any case are optional packages that are worth up to 15 thousand dollars more): «Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-driving require a completely attentive driver, who has his hands on steering wheel and is ready to take control at any moment. While these features are designed to become more effective over time, the ones currently enabled do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

But Buttigieg said the Department of Transportation will hold Tesla or any other company accountable for meeting federal safety standards. “It is very important to be very objective. Whenever a company does something wrong or a vehicle needs a recall or a project is unsafe, we’ll be there.” In the interview Buttigieg said that self-driving vehicles have enormous potential to reduce the nearly 40,000 deaths a year on US roads, a level he called unacceptable. But he said the technology isn’t mature yet. In this regard, the statements of the spokesman of the Chinese group BYD, the world‘s largest manufacturer of electrified cars (battery-powered and plug-in hybrids) have recently caused discussion: «We think that autonomous driving technology completely separate from human beings is far, far away and practically impossible.

Meanwhile, NHTSA is putting pressure on Tesla’s Autopilot. In February, the agency pushed for a “recall” of 363,000 vehicles because the system could break traffic laws. The problem was apparently fixed with an online software update. Musk has once again said that he plans to produce fully autonomous vehicles this year, a pledge he has been reiterating for years. The system is being tested on the road thanks to 400,000 Tesla owners. But NHTSA said the system can perform unsafe actions such as going straight into an intersection from a turn-only lane, running through a yellow light or not recognizing changes in the speed limit.