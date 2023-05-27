Assita Kanko, EU investigation into MEP for psychological violence

BRUSSELS. Psychological violence against parliamentary assistants. For Assita Kanko, Belgian MEP of the conservatives (Ecr), a group to which the Brothers of Italy belongs, the investigation by the EU institution is starting. A decision taken after a complaint filed in November 2022, for an affair that appears to be serious. Because according to the rules of the European Parliament, the opening of an investigation means that the case has already been subjected to initial preliminary assessments to establish the validity of the complaint and the existence of reasons to proceed further. This is the case, which does not concern Kanko alone, but rather the image of an institution already undermined by the Qatargate scandal, which saw the arrest of Eva Kaili, Marc Tarabella and Andrea Cozzolino, later released.

The European Parliament therefore wants to shed light on a story that risks further clouding the perception of the institution. Assita Kanko, a Flemish Belgian, was elected in 2019 and since the beginning of her mandate she has had 13 assistants, when by internal regulation she could not have more than three in Brussels. In her office a movement and a change of assistants that in the end did not go unnoticed.

Under anonymity, three former assistants tell of phone calls during the weekend, during days off, in the middle of the night and early in the morning. There are also allegations of personal tasks entrusted to his employees, such as grocery shopping or even babysitting. The three former collaborators speak of a “culture of fear” that had taken root within his team.

The interested party confirmed to the Belgian press that the investigation is underway and defended herself. “A former MP filed a complaint against his dismissal,” he told 7sur7. “That complaint was investigated and dismissed, but he also filed for harassment. Much to my regret and frustration, this investigation is taking a long time.” Innocent until proven guilty. In the meantime, however, another light is shining on the European Parliament.