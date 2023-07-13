Home » ASSITOL “Biodiesel can accelerate decarbonisation. It is a mistake to exclude it from renewable sources” – Companies
World

ASSITOL “Biodiesel can accelerate decarbonisation. It is a mistake to exclude it from renewable sources” – Companies

by admin
ASSITOL “Biodiesel can accelerate decarbonisation. It is a mistake to exclude it from renewable sources” – Companies

The ASSITOL biodiesel group underlines how biodiesel can concretely favor decarbonisation and it would be a serious mistake to exclude it from renewable sources for the automotive sector. Hence the appeal to the Italian government for the cancellation of the ban on biofuel decided by the EU.

“Companies in the sector are increasingly attentive to sustainability, both in terms of CO emissions” and in terms of procurement – explains Joern Schneider, President of the Group – and, thanks to the evolution of research, they have already identified the right solutions for achieve climate neutrality”.

Already today, compared to traditional diesel, an engine that uses biodiesel produces 95% less CO2 emissions. While in the past the raw material of agricultural origin was favored, now it is mainly produced using waste, such as, for example, used frying oil and animal fats that cannot be used in other sectors, or again from by-products, i.e. waste from the processing of plants, and from green methanol instead of petroleum.

“This change in the selection of raw materials has made it possible to obtain a biofuel that is practically neutral from a climate point of view, compliant with the dictates of the EU proposal – explains Schneider – because it allows for the reduction of CO2 emissions, at the same time avoiding a collision with the age-old question of ‘food vs fuel’, and also guarantees economic sustainability for the final consumer. It would be a serious mistake for Europe to give up this great opportunity and effectively stop the commitment of Italian and European producers, who have invested in recent years, creating wealth and employment”.

In summary, biodiesel does not require further investment in terms of transport infrastructure because it has already been on the market for some time. The Italian biodiesel sector today has a production capacity of 2,120,000 tons. “Not being able to count on an advanced energy source already at our disposal – reiterates the President of the sector’s entrepreneurs – would mean weakening the path towards decarbonisation, not only in Italy, but in the entire EU”.

See also  Cala Vento announce tour of rooms and creation of its own ticket book

Independent studies have also shown how this biofuel causes a sharp drop in other emissions harmful to our health, such as sulfur and fine particles, in particular the notorious PM10 and PM2.5, which cause urban pollution and can cause problems to the organism.

You may also like

Here is the first photo of Prigozhin after...

Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

Norwegian Citizen Expelled from Colombia After Assaulting Airport...

Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

New funky stage at the Fresh Wave festival...

Diet of Novak Djokovic | Magazine

the report of the afternoon session

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots...

WHY IS THE KEY IN BIH? Is there...

CASACOR São Paulo 2023 breathes Art – MONDO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy