ASSITOL “Biodiesel can accelerate decarbonisation. It is a mistake to exclude it from renewable sources” – Companies

The ASSITOL biodiesel group underlines how biodiesel can concretely favor decarbonisation and it would be a serious mistake to exclude it from renewable sources for the automotive sector. Hence the appeal to the Italian government for the cancellation of the ban on biofuel decided by the EU.

“Companies in the sector are increasingly attentive to sustainability, both in terms of CO emissions” and in terms of procurement – explains Joern Schneider, President of the Group – and, thanks to the evolution of research, they have already identified the right solutions for achieve climate neutrality”.

Already today, compared to traditional diesel, an engine that uses biodiesel produces 95% less CO2 emissions. While in the past the raw material of agricultural origin was favored, now it is mainly produced using waste, such as, for example, used frying oil and animal fats that cannot be used in other sectors, or again from by-products, i.e. waste from the processing of plants, and from green methanol instead of petroleum.

“This change in the selection of raw materials has made it possible to obtain a biofuel that is practically neutral from a climate point of view, compliant with the dictates of the EU proposal – explains Schneider – because it allows for the reduction of CO2 emissions, at the same time avoiding a collision with the age-old question of ‘food vs fuel’, and also guarantees economic sustainability for the final consumer. It would be a serious mistake for Europe to give up this great opportunity and effectively stop the commitment of Italian and European producers, who have invested in recent years, creating wealth and employment”.

In summary, biodiesel does not require further investment in terms of transport infrastructure because it has already been on the market for some time. The Italian biodiesel sector today has a production capacity of 2,120,000 tons. “Not being able to count on an advanced energy source already at our disposal – reiterates the President of the sector’s entrepreneurs – would mean weakening the path towards decarbonisation, not only in Italy, but in the entire EU”.

Independent studies have also shown how this biofuel causes a sharp drop in other emissions harmful to our health, such as sulfur and fine particles, in particular the notorious PM10 and PM2.5, which cause urban pollution and can cause problems to the organism.

