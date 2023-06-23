Home » ASSTRA The executive board of the Transport Association for the first time in Abruzzo – News
ASSTRA The executive board of the Transport Association for the first time in Abruzzo – News

The leaders of the Transport Association (Asstra), the national association of public transport companies, are in Abruzzo for two important events.

The first concerns the executive council, the first in the Abruzzo region, chaired by Andrea Gibelli, number one of the Ferrovie Nord Milano group and also head of Asstra, which is held this afternoon in Francavilla al Mare.

Among the participants in the executive council also Maxmilian Di Pasquale, general manager of Tua. Important topics from the world of transport are on the agenda. The members of the executive council of Astra are also participating in the second forum of the energy transition Held in progress these days in the location of the tourist port of breaking latest news.

The Unified Transport Company of Abruzzo is associated with Asstra whose contribution is strategic, as Gabriele De Angelis explains: “Asstra is the point of reference for transport companies in Italy – explained the president of Tua – which summarizes all the main transport professionals, also international, always attentive and effective in realizing the trends of this world which, by definition, is in continuous movement”.

