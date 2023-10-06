Home » aston villa zrinjski unai emeri statement | Sports
In the end, the Spanish coach won the victory with his chosen ones.

Source: Leszek Szymanski/PAP

The Aston Villa players did not have a solution for the organized defense of Zrinjski until the 94th minute.

Then John McGinn scored with a header after Mati Keš’s cross and “shortened the troubles” of Unai Emery (1:0), who was sweating more and more next to the bench as the match drew to a close, due to Zrinjski’s great game.

It’s great to win like this. The emotion just exploded in every fan, every player, the same with the coach. Football needs that emotion“, said the Spanish coach after the match.


Aston Villa broke Zrinjski in the 94th minute, Emery: It’s great to win in such a way, football needs that emotion!

On the match itself, Emery said:

We decided to make changes after the first half, to add experience to the team and raise the level. We had to move forward. We created chances and although we were not efficient, we managed to get a goal in the end“, pointed out the coach who won the Europa League trophy four times in his career.

After two rounds, and after Legia’s defeat in the Netherlands (1:0), all teams have three points each.

Watch the decisive moment in Birmingham:

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

