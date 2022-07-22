Listen to the audio version of the article

Ten small satellites released into orbit, one after the other, via the protections decorated with the portrait of the astronaut’s father, Konstantin Tsiolkovsk, and the small cylinders move away from the Space Station: thus began the spacewalk of Samantha Cristoforetti, the first of a European. A wait of over 50 minutes before the hatch of the Russian Poisk module of the Space Station was opened, probably due to pressurization problems in the airlock, and the astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA) was the first to exit, followed by the Russian colleague Oleg Artemyev, of the Roscosmos space agency.

Russian suit also for AstroSam

They both wore the Russian Orlan suit. Cristoforetti’s was marked with blue stripes, while that of Artemyev, a veteran on his sixth spacewalk, had the red stripes that distinguish the extravehicular activity leader (Eva). Cristoforetti and Artemyev’s is an extra-vehicular activity planned around the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS): the CubeSats are Russian, dedicated to radiofrequency searches, the European Robotic Arm (Era) is installed on the Russian Nauka module. built by Europe for Russia, and other operations involve the airlock of the same module, also called Mllm (Multipurpose Laboratory Module), docked to the Space Station in July 2021 to serve both as a laboratory and as a docking point for shuttles.

The installation of the “European” arm

A full-fledged Russian extra-vehicular activity, therefore, in which the expertise of a European astronaut was needed to work on the Era arm, to replace a protective window on a camera lighting unit located at the end . Long hours of work in which Samantha Cristoforetti was in constant contact with the Russian control center in Moscow, communicating in Russian. “How are you?” They asked her after the release of the CubeSats into orbit. “Everything is fine”. Cristoforetti’s is also the third spacewalk for an Italian, after the two of his colleague Luca Parmitano, and the fourth for a European astronaut wearing the Russian Orlan suit (previously it happened in the Eighties and Nineties). It is also spacewalk number 251 intended for the maintenance and expansion of the International Space Station. The numbers relating to space walks that have had women as protagonists are decidedly smaller: the first dates back to 1982, with the Russian Svetlana Savitskaya, followed in the following decades by 13 Americans, including Christina Koch and Jessica Meis, protagonists of the first walk in 2019 space to the female, and by the Chinese Wang Yaping.

The new challenges of AstroSamantha

If the spacewalk fulfills an AstroSamantha dream, her Minerva mission could still hold surprises. In fact, it could be extended from the end of September to no earlier than October 6 and the new date could open a window to his appointment as commander of the Space Station, even if only for a few days’ assignment, said Gabriele Mascetti, head of the Coordination Unit. Scientific and Human Flight Office Manager of the Italian Space Agency (ASI). In the live broadcast organized by ASI for the spacewalk, Mascetti noted that the reason is the delay foreseen by SpaceX for the launch of the Crew 5 mission, which should bring the new crew to the Space Station, destined to replace the one of which Cristoforetti belongs. . At the moment, he added, negotiations in this sense are underway between those responsible for the ESA and NASA astronauts.