ASUS announced ROG Ally console, official premiere May 11 | MobIT

ASUS finally announced its portable console and sent a clear message: Steam Deck delenda est.

Source: Asus

If you like games and are often on the go, the company ASUS has just announced a portable Windows 11 console that might just be for you – ROG Ally. Thanks to the popular operating system, all possible titles are available as on desktop computers, as well as all game streaming options, as well as subscription services, such as PC Game Pass.

By announcing the device at the moment of complete dominance of the Steam Deck console, it is clear who ASUS wants to compete with. In terms of hardware, it’s absolutely clear that the Ally is the superior machine, but that’s not the deciding factor when targeting a larger market, but the competitive price.

Screen

ASUS ROG Ally arrives with a touch-sensitive screen, 7 inches diagonal, 1080p resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, which supports FreeSync. The aspect ratio of the screen is 16:9, the response is 7 ms, and the contrast is 1000:1.

What is very important – it illuminates up to 500 nits and is protected by DXC Gorilla Glass, and the design of the panel is such that it is not reflective and does not retain fingerprints. For a device of this type, we have to admit that the display specifications on paper seem more than decent.

Performance

Just like the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally uses a chipset from AMD, whose processor is based on the Zen 4 architecture, but all other specifications have been upgraded. Although ASUS did not share details about AMD Ryzen Z1 chipset inside your device, on AMD website it can be seen that it is a 6-core processor with 12 threads, while 4 cores based on RDNA 3 technology are in charge of graphics.

Of course, it is necessary to maintain good performance at a high level during several hours of gaming, and ASUS used the ROG Zero Gravity cooling system.

Design

ASUS claims that engineers have worked hard to create an ergonomically acceptable shape that will make long gaming sessions comfortable while holding the console in your hands. The weight of the device is 608 grams, so it should not be too heavy when using it or carrying it in a backpack.

The back has a special texture dotted with triangles so that Ally does not fall out of your hand, and in addition to standard analogues, all the keys necessary for a quality gaming experience are used on the device itself.

Price

Unfortunately, the price will have to wait until 11th house, when ASUS will present all the information about the ROG Ally console. As we said before, this is a very important item. Valve has the ability to sell the Steam Deck more favorably, because they know it will pay off in the long run, which is a big advantage compared to ASUS’ business model, at least when it comes to this market.

