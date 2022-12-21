After more than 70 years, Christmas at the Windsor house will have a very important empty chair. It will be a sentimental and metaphorical void because in its place, of course, King Charles III will sit at the head of the table. They will be less formal and a little sadder celebrations, remembering Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, but there will be a large extended family at Sandringham, the Norfolk country residence, ready to embrace the new era of Charles III. As already announced, the defectors Harry and Meghan who prefer to eat stuffed turkey overseas will be absent. In King Charles III’s first Christmas message there will be ample memory of the mother-queen. The whole family will sit down in front of the television at 3 pm to listen to the speech, as millions of Brits do. And everyone is wondering (at least in the UK) if Harry and Meghan will be mentioned since the monarch recorded the message before the last few episodes of the Netflix documentary, in which the second-born launches poisonous and devastating accusations against the Royal Family.

The guests

Now that Camilla is queen she is free to bring her children to court Tom and Laura Parker Bowles will sit at the Christmas dinner table at the Christmas holidays together with their five offspring who are the joy of grandmother Camilla. To console Prince Andrew, now banned from any public occasion after the pedophilia scandal, Sarah Ferguson will also be readmitted to court. It is possible that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice will also attend the Christmas lunch with their husbands and children.

For the tranquility of the guests, unfortunately, the presence of the bratest of the grandchildren cannot be avoided, namely little Louis, 4 years old, who is usually left at home during official meetings due to his restlessness (see the Christmas concert). Indeed, this year it is thought he will even have an important role in the celebrations. Kate and William will be at the King’s side with their other children, George, 9, Charlotte, 8 and Louis, 4.

Eve and the opening of presents

At tea time, the gifts collected in the red drawing room will be opened. Traditionally, gifts will be modest and witty. Lady Diana, who poor thing hadn’t been Christmas trained with the Windsors, had bought fine cashmere sweaters for everyone and had been the target of Queen Elizabeth II’s glares. Mind Kate perfect as a robot, she had brought some homemade jam, perfectly nailing the spirit of the celebrations. Dinner is formal, by candlelight, the men in tuxedos and the women in evening gowns with flashy jewelry and tiaras.

The sumptuous breakfast on the 25th

In the morning, after a sumptuous English breakfast of beans, bacon, sausages and much more, the royals head to the church of Santa Maria Maddalena for mass. This is followed by an even more sumptuous lunch of stuffed roast turkey with carrots and Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding with brandy butter. After the king’s speech, tea is sipped at 5pm with a fruit cake, while dinner is usually buffet-style and guests help themselves, to let the cooks and residence staff rest. The day after, Boxing Day, the traditional hunt is held.