SHARM EL-SHEIK – “United we will never be beaten”. It is the cry of anger, pain and protest that rises at 12 o’clock inside the COP27 in Egypt.

The message, inspired by the words of the book (“You are not defeated yet”) by political dissident Alaa Abd El-Fattah imprisoned by the government of Al-Sisi, is the theme chosen by hundreds of people from all over the world who arrived at the Conference of parties on climate to call for “climate justice” and “social justice”.