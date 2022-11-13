LONDON – You want to have the honor of being at the same table at dinner with Meghan e Harry? Set aside a million dollars, and also quickly because December 6 is approaching: that is the day, or rather the evening, on which the two dukes of Sussex will be awarded with the “Ripple of Hope”, an award given to personalities who have distinguished themselves for their humanitarian, philanthropic and rights activities and which in the past has also been won by Barack Obama, Bill e Hillary Clinton e Al Gore.