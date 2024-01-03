At least 103 dead after explosion near Qasem Soleimani’s grave in Iran

At least 103 people were killed and 141 wounded in the Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday after two explosions near the grave of military commander Qasem Soleimani. The first explosion occurred 700 meters from Soleimani’s tomb and the second 1 kilometer away when pilgrims were visiting the site. Iranian state media reported that no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Soleimani, who was killed by a US airstrike at Baghdad International Airport four years ago this Wednesday, was one of Iran’s most powerful men. He led the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite unit that runs Iran’s operations abroad and is considered a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.

The alleged attack came at a time of high tension in the region, as Israel fights a three-month war against Hamas in Gaza, and has led to skirmishes involving Iranian-backed militias. Last week, Iran and its allies accused Israel of assassinating a top Iranian commander in Syria, escalating the situation further.

The United States has also recently stepped up its military involvement in the Middle East, carrying out airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq and sinking boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

The White House said it was not seeking a major conflict, but the tense situation in the region continues to escalate. The lack of a claim of responsibility for the attacks in Kerman only adds to the uncertainty of what further actions may be taken by the parties involved.

Share this: Facebook

X

