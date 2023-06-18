Home » At least 11 people have died in Brazil due to a cyclone
In Brazil, in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, at least 11 people They’re dead due to a cyclone that reached the country on Friday: there are also 20 missing, searches are still ongoing. The cyclone caused torrential rains, floods and floods, many people were forced to leave their homes and seek refuge elsewhere, in local sports centres. The most affected city was Caraá, a small town with about 8,000 inhabitants. Eduardo Leite, governor of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, said more than 2,000 people have already been rescued.

