(Reuters) – At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wanted to fight in Ukraine on Saturday, RIA Novosti said.

The deadly incident is just the latest in a series of major setbacks for Moscow’s forces since the February 24 invasion.

The RIA, citing the Defense Ministry, said two attackers were killed following the attack in the southwestern region of Belgorod on the border with Ukraine. It said they were citizens of the former Soviet republic, but gave no details.

“During firearm training with those who volunteered to take part in a special military operation (against Ukraine), terrorists opened fire on members of the unit with light weapons,” the RIA news agency said, citing a Defense Ministry statement.

“As a result of the shooting, 11 people were seriously injured and another 15 people were taken to medical facilities with varying degrees of injuries,” she added.

The RIA did not say where the attack took place. Authorities in Belgorod have repeatedly accused Ukraine of attacking targets in the city, including power lines, fuel and ammunition depots.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Reporting by David Lundgren).Edited by Sandra Mahler

