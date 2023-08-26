At least 12 people died in a crush in a Madagascar stadium during the opening ceremony of a major sporting event

At least 12 people died on Friday in a crowd in a stadium in Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, where the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Islands Games, a quadrennial sporting event that takes place in several island countries located in the Indian Ocean. Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay said at least 80 people were injured as the crush formed at the entrance of the stadium, where about 50,000 people had arrived to attend the ceremony. In 2019, at least 15 people died in a similar episode.

