At least 12 people have died in two explosions at a police station in Pakistan

At least 12 people have died in two explosions at a police station in Kebal, northwestern Pakistan. There are about forty people injured and some parts of the police station buildings have collapsed. The explosions took place in an anti-terrorism office and the dead are almost all policemen: this circumstance had initially led to think of a possible terrorist attack, and the Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, had initially spoken of a suicide attack. At the moment, however, there is no evidence of a possible terrorist attack and there have been no claims: the local police said that the explosions were likely to have been caused by an electrical short in the building.

In recent months, in fact, the terrorist group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the so-called Pakistani Taliban, has carried out several armed attacks against the Pakistani police forces: which is why it was immediately thought of a targeted terrorist attack. Kebal is located in the Swat Valley, an area occupied until 2009 by radical Islamist groups.