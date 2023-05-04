Home » At least 130 people have died in Rwanda in floods
World

At least 130 people have died in Rwanda in floods

by admin
At least 130 people have died in Rwanda in floods

At least 130 people have died in Rwanda due to a major flood. In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday there were heavy rains which mainly affected the northern and western provinces of the country: in the latter the Sebeya River overflowed, causing landslides and inundating several cities, where it destroyed houses and roads. Many of the people who died were sleeping when their homes were hit.

Rescue is still underway and it is possible that the number of dead will rise further in the next few hours. There were also floods in southwestern Uganda, a country bordering Rwanda: here the damage was minor, and only 6 dead.

See also  The economy is in trouble, Cuba erupts in rare large-scale national demonstrations

You may also like

Latest notification! “El Niño” will come back?Or exacerbate...

re-arrest two years later

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears a rare Bulgari diamond...

Home chemistry dangerous to health symptoms | Magazine

Marija Kulić on Miljana’s gambling | Fun

The Chinese Communist Party’s solar industry is under...

«Unable to solve migratory problems»- Corriere TV

What is known about the Belgrade bomber

“Drones on the Kremlin to kill Putin”: surprise...

Russian Orthodox Archbishop Anthony greets Pope at public...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy