At least 130 people have died in Rwanda in floods

At least 130 people have died in Rwanda due to a major flood. In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday there were heavy rains which mainly affected the northern and western provinces of the country: in the latter the Sebeya River overflowed, causing landslides and inundating several cities, where it destroyed houses and roads. Many of the people who died were sleeping when their homes were hit.

Rescue is still underway and it is possible that the number of dead will rise further in the next few hours. There were also floods in southwestern Uganda, a country bordering Rwanda: here the damage was minor, and only 6 dead.