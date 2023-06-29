At least 150 arrested in the clashes that erupted in the French suburbs: barracks attacked, town halls and buses set on fire

Another night of fire in the French suburbs after the killing of a 17-year-old boy in Nanterre by the police for driving without a license and not stopping at a checkpoint. At least 150 people were arrested in the riots unleashed by the population, as stated by the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, who spoke of a night of “intolerable” violence. And President Emmanuel Macron has decided to resort to more stringent measures that will be decided during the meeting of an inter-ministerial crisis unit (Cic).

In Mons-en-Baroeul, near Lille, for example, protesters partially set fire to the local town hall. According to the mayor, Rudy Elegeest, “about fifty hooded individuals” fired fireworks at the town hall. The situation “hardly” calmed down around 4:30 in the morning. Darmanin condemned “the intolerable violence against the symbols of the Republic”: “Town halls, schools and police stations” were “set on fire or attacked”, wrote the minister on his Twitter account. “Shame on those who didn’t call for calm,” he added.

However, the authorities managed to limit the number of years, thanks also to the deployment of as many as 2,000 policemen and gendarmes in different areas of the country. The first tensions were registered in Toulouse and Lille, with bin fires and the throwing of objects at the police. A jeep was set on fire in a district of Toulouse. Riots also in Lille, with a vehicle on fire, while a peaceful procession went through the streets of Nantes shouting “Justice for Nahel”. In Nanterre, where the young man was shot by a policeman who had stopped him, several public and private buildings were damaged, a fire was set in a building and a bus was set on fire not far away, in Grigny. To keep the situation under control, the regional prefecture has authorized the use of drones to “capture, record and transmit images” relating to any incidents.