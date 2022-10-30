At least 151 people were killed in a stampede Saturday night in a popular Halloween-festival area in the South Korean capital, Seoul.

A further 82 people were injured in the accident in Seoul’s Itaewon area, officials said. The area was bustling with people ahead of the Halloween holiday on Monday.

It was the deadliest mass stampede in South Korean history. Most of the victims were young adults in their teens and twenties, officials said.

It’s unclear what triggered the stampede, which first began in a narrow alley lined with nightclubs.

Located in the heart of Seoul, the Le Taewon area is full of nightclubs and bars and is popular with expats and locals alike.





The area is packed with partygoers celebrating Halloween, which usually draws Itaewon’s largest and most active crowd of the year. This year was especially crowded because it was the first Halloween since the COVID-19 pandemic lifted social distancing restrictions. Local media estimated that around 100,000 people gathered here Saturday night to celebrate Halloween.

Video posted online showed people at the Halloween festivities cramming into a narrow passage and slowly moving forward. In the end, hundreds of people were trapped inside.

As the stampede scene was slowly cleared, many bystanders, still dressed in Halloween costumes, attempted to perform CPR on the injured. It didn’t take long for dozens of corpses to lie in the streets, however, at the same time as loud music blared from a nearby nightclub full of revellers, the people inside seemed unaware of the chaos outside.

An anonymous witness who attended the party told VOA that in the initial confusion she thought the people on the ground were either drunk or in a coma, but she later found out they were injured or dead. The person who attended the festivities did not give his name due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Hours after the accident, thousands continued to revel in the Itaewon nightclub, even as emergency workers nearby were rushing bodies into waiting ambulances.

Crowds also lingered outside, mostly in Halloween costumes – and many revellers were still stunned, some laughing and some crying, trying to figure out what was going on.





Officials said 19 foreigners were among the dead, including citizens from China, Uzbekistan, Norway and Iran. They said it was difficult to identify the bodies, in part because many were wearing Halloween costumes and many were not carrying ID.

As the sun rose in Seoul, much of Itaewon remained a warning zone, with officials investigating and clearing debris.

Some personal items were still visible on the ground near the alley where the stampede occurred, including a white shoe on the sidewalk.

Police had received about 355 disappearance reports as of early Sunday morning, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

A young woman told VOA she rushed to the scene to find her sister who had been in the area. She said she later found her sister’s name on a deceased list and searched the sidewalk for her personal belongings.

The office of South Korean President Yoon Seok-won is near Itaewon. Yin Xiyue announced a national mourning period for the stampede accident. The first task, he said, is to determine the cause of the stampede so that similar incidents can be avoided in the future.

The White House released a statement from U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying: “Jill and I express our deepest condolences to the families who lost a loved one in Seoul. We mourn with the people of South Korea and extend our best wishes to all who were injured. , I hope they recover as soon as possible.”

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken also tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the deadly stampede in Seoul today. Our condolences go out to the families and friends of the dead and wounded, and to the people of South Korea who mourn this terrible tragedy. Thoughts and deepest condolences.”