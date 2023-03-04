(LaPresse) A large fire broke out on Friday at a fuel storage depot in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia. The first toll is 17 dead and dozens injured, some with severe burns. In addition, thousands of residents in the area have been forced to evacuate their homes. The fuel storage station, operated by the state-owned Pertamina oil and gas company, is located near a densely populated area in Tanah Merah neighborhood of North Jakarta. At least 180 firefighters and 37 fire engines are fighting to contain the flames in the nearby neighborhood. (LaPresse/Ap)