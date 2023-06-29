At least 17 people died in the heat wave in the southern part of the United States – Teller Report Teller Report

A spreading heat wave is scorching much of the southern United States and has killed at least 17 people. According to data from the U.S. government’s high-temperature health comprehensive information system on the 28th, more than 120 million people are in various high-temperature warning zones.

The U.S. Meteorological Department said on the 28th that the high temperature weather in most parts of the southern United States may continue until July 4th, and “many areas will experience the worst high temperature so far this season.” Not only that, the superimposition of high temperature and high humidity has caused the heat index in many places in the south to reach “dangerously high levels”, and the possibility of residents suffering from high temperature-related diseases has increased significantly.

The heat wave has entered its third week in most parts of Texas. In cities such as Del Rio, the daily temperature has exceeded 43 degrees Celsius many times. Due to the humid air and the urban heat island effect, the heat index in Houston and other places has soared, and it is sweltering like a sauna all day long. According to data from the Texas Power Reliability Commission, which operates the Texas power grid, the heat wave has led to a surge in electricity consumption such as air conditioners. The peak demand for electricity in Texas broke historical records on the 27th and will hit a new high on the 28th.

On June 21, a child played at Waterfall Wall Park in Houston, Texas, USA

According to US media reports, the continued high temperature in the south has killed at least 17 people, including 11 elderly people in Webb County in southern Texas, as well as two teenagers hiking in Texas, a postman and a lineman. . In Houston, Dallas, New Orleans and other cities, municipalities and charities have opened cooling centers for residents and the homeless to escape the heat. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the past week, the number of emergency room visits due to high temperature in the United States increased by about 30% compared with the same period last year.

U.S. meteorological experts said that the extreme high temperature weather was mainly caused by the “hot dome” phenomenon. A large amount of hot air is pushed down by high pressure over the area, and the air becomes hotter during the sinking process, resulting in high temperature weather, and the high pressure airflow is shrouded over the heat wave area like a pot lid.

According to the analysis of the “Climate Center”, a non-profit research organization in the United States, climate change is increasing the frequency, severity and duration of extreme high temperature events. U.S. Public Radio quoted climate experts as reporting that the El Niño phenomenon “fueled” this year’s climate anomalies, which may make 2023 the hottest year on earth on record.

