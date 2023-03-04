At least 17 people have died in a fire at a fuel depot in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta. The fire broke out on Friday around 8 pm (2 pm in Italy) in a warehouse managed by the national energy company, Pertamina: it then spread to some nearby houses, damaging them and causing the evacuation of hundreds of residents. The causes of the fire, which according to a Pertamina spokesman was extinguished around 10.30 pm, are not yet known. Among the dead are two children. About 50 injuries were also reported.