(LaPresse) At least 19 people died in Brazil from floods and landslides that hit several cities in the north of the state of Sao Paulo. The towns of Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga, two of the hardest hit, have canceled their Carnival celebrations as rescue teams struggle to find the missing, injured and presumed dead in the rubble. The government of the state of São Paulo said in a statement that rainfall in the region exceeded 600 mm in one day, one of the highest quantities ever recorded in Brazil in such a short period. In Bertioga alone, 687 millimeters were recorded during that time, according to the state government. Governor Tarcisio de Freitas said in a statement that he has asked for the support of the army, which will send two planes and rescue teams to the region.