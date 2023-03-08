Home World At least 19 people have died in a building explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh
At least 19 people have died in a building explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh

At least 19 people have died in a building explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh

On Tuesday afternoon in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, there was a huge explosion inside a seven-story building in a busy area: at least 19 people were killed and at least 50 were injured. Local police said the cause of the explosion is not known at the moment, but that it may have been a gas leak. The police have said that there weren’t many people inside the building at the time of the explosion, but the rescue services are still at work and the firefighters they believe that there may be people trapped in the basement of the building. At the moment 22 people have been taken to hospital.

