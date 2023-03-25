Home World At least 19 people have died in Mississippi from a tornado
World

At least 19 people have died in Mississippi from a tornado

by admin
At least 19 people have died in Mississippi from a tornado

Between Friday evening and Saturday night at least 19 people died in a fort tornado which caused major damage in some counties in the central part of the Mississippi in the southeastern United States. Some witnesses heard by the US media tell that the tornado destroyed houses and buildings, uprooted trees and knocked down light poles in various parts of the state: a former mayor of Rolling Fork, which is located about a hundred kilometers north-east of the capital Jackson, he said in an interview with Fox Weather that much of the town is destroyed.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for several counties in Mississippi on Friday, and shortly before 9 p.m. reported on Twitter that a tornado had caused damage in both Rolling Fork and Silver City, a few dozen miles to the east. The tornado then moved into the northwest of the state with wind gusts up to 70 mph.

At least 13 people have died in Sharkey County, where Rolling Fork is located, he said ABC a county coroner. According to other coroners and police officers always heard from ABCfour others died in Humphreys County, where Silver City is located, and two in Monroe County, in the northeast of the state.

Tornadoes and severe storms that hit the southern United States Friday night caused power outages in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee, two neighboring states further east.

See also  Ukraine war: Russia open to dialogue, Ukraine's terms and London promises more arms to Kyiv | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

According to the site poweroutage.us, at 3 am tonight (local time) more than 100 thousand people they were without electricity, most of them in Tennessee. Meanwhile, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has announced that it has launched a series of relief operations.

You may also like

Holy See prays for Ramadan: Christians and Muslims...

Mississippi, catastrophic tornado flattens everything. The search for...

The story of the principal forced to resign...

Tornadoes and heavy storms over the state of...

Gordon Moore, Silicon Valley guru and co-founder of...

Flash 120, iliad’s offer for spring

Salt and Starlink of SpaceX, the agreement that...

LIVE Figure skating, 2023 World Championships LIVE: Matteo...

Auto, agreement made between Germany and Brussels: green...

The New Raemon shares the previously unreleased “Aurora...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy