At least 21 people have died when a boat overturned in a lake southeast of Manila in the Philippines

On Thursday afternoon at least 21 people died after a boat she overturned in Laguna de Bay lake southeast of Manila, the capital of the Philippines. The boat capsized 46 meters from the shore, at the height of the Kalinawan village, on the north shore of the lake, when the passengers on board suddenly shifted to one side because they were frightened by the strong wind. Another 40 people who were on board were rescued in the rescue operations. It is currently unclear how many passengers were on the boat overall.

For about a week, Typhoon Doksuri has been causing seasonal monsoon rains in a large area of ​​the Philippine archipelago, which have caused landslides, floods and the fall of trees. There are currently thousands of people displaced and in recent days nine people had already died due to bad weather. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, many sea and lake voyages had been cancelled, but some sailing bans had already been lifted on Thursday morning, when weather conditions had improved in many areas. Coast Guard spokesman Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said the vessel that capsized had been cleared to sail, although the wind was still strong.

Accidents of this type are common in the Philippines due to frequent storms, poor maintenance and overcrowded vessels, as well as poor enforcement of safety rules.

